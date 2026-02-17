Kenya: Sifuna Rally - Garage Worker Shot in the Face, Identified As Vincent Ayomo

Nairobi — One of the two people shot dead during the Edwin Sifuna-led rally in Kitengela on Sunday has been identified as Vincent Ayomo, a 28-year-old man who worked at a local garage in the area.

In a statement on Monday, Sifuna said Ayomo was fatally shot by police officers who disrupted the rally. Sifuna, the rally's organizer, accused President William Ruto's administration of orchestrating the violent clash between police and supporters.

"He tragically lost his life in the fight for a better Kenya at the hands of those who are duty-bound to protect him," Sifuna said. "He came to join other Kenyans in a peaceful assembly. He committed no crime. He provoked nobody. So why did the police kill him?"

Sifuna faulted the Government, particularly President Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, for the violence, condemning what he described as the use of police and hired individuals to disrupt public meetings.

He further stated that many more rally attendees were injured, and property was damaged as teargas was deployed to disperse what had been a large crowd.

"They do not respect the rights of Kenyans and are intolerant of democratic competition. They have chosen to unleash state violence on Kenyans instead of addressing the many challenges facing them," Sifuna added.

Family members of Ayomo described him as a hardworking and dedicated young man, expressing shock and grief over his sudden death. According to reports, he was shot in the face during the rally, triggering panic among those present.

Witnesses at the scene said chaos erupted immediately after the gunshots, prompting law enforcement to move in and secure the area. Details on how the second person was killed and the full sequence of events remain unclear as investigations continue.

Ayomo's relatives have called for justice, lamenting the loss of someone deeply committed to his work and community. "He was committed to his family and his job, and this loss is devastating," one relative said.

The incident has intensified concerns about security at political gatherings, with local leaders urging increased measures to ensure the safety of attendees at rallies and other public events.

Authorities have yet to release a comprehensive report, and investigations are ongoing.