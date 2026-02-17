Namibia: NRU in Search of New Coach

Following their failure to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has shifted its focus towards recruiting a more experienced head coach to help guide the national team back on track.

After 28-years of uninterrupted Rugby World Cup participation, Namibia's dominance on the African stage came to an end in 2025 when they failed to secure qualification for the 2027 tournament. Automatic qualifiers South Africa and Zimbabwe, who replaced Namibia, will now represent the continent.

Speaking at a press conference held here on Tuesday, NRU vice-president Johan Diergaardt addressed concerns raised by former players and members of the rugby community on social media regarding the team's failure to qualify for a record eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

He confirmed that the Union is actively searching for a suitably qualified coach.

"We will go out and find the right coach for the job, someone who is properly qualified. We have tried local coaches and South Africans, and sometimes things simply do not work out as planned. We are committed to securing the best person for the role as soon as possible," he said.

Diergaardt added that, due to a lack of immediate international fixtures and financial constraints, the Union will initially appoint a consultant on a voluntary basis.

"We have received the services of someone from South Africa who will assist us free of charge. We will announce this shortly.

He will serve as a consultant, helping us to put key structures in place, including supporting our local coaches and strengthening club rugby. Investment at club level is essential if we are to improve our systems," Diergaardt said. -Nampa