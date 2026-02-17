Namibia: Sanlam Allianz Launches 2026 Coastal Marathon

SanlamAllianz yesterday launched its annual Coastal Marathon in Windhoek, with the event scheduled to take place on 25 April 2026 in Swakopmund under the theme 'Past your limits, led by confidence.' Registration for the marathon officially opened yesterday and will close on 27 March.

Over the years, the SanlamAllianz Coastal Marathon has grown into one of the most anticipated running events in the country, recording steadily increasing participation and strong community support.

The event continues to attract runners of all levels, while also promoting an active and healthy lifestyle nationwide.

According to Laurencia Prinzonsky, marketing and communication representative at SanlamAllianz, this year's theme reflects the company's purpose of empowering generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous.

"But beyond financial confidence, we also take great pride in caring for our clients through health and well-being, creating opportunities for them to live fully, boldly and with confidence in every part of their lives," said Prinzonsky.

She further highlighted that sport, particularly running, is one of the most powerful ways to promote both physical and mental health, while also encouraging discipline and personal development within communities.

For this year's prizes, the male and female winners of the 42 kilometre (km) marathon will each receive a fully paid trip to compete in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Meanwhile, the two winners of the 21km race will receive a fully paid trip to Botswana, where they will visit SanlamAllianz' sister company, Botswana Life.

In addition to the main race prizes, a lucky draw will also be included, where one participant stands a chance to win a weekend getaway to a Gondwana lodge, adding further incentive for runners to take part.

As part of the build-up to this year's marathon, SanlamAllianz will host a sports and wellness session titled 'Running Smarter in Namibia: Injury Prevention, Recovery and Longevity', in collaboration with the Divas and Gents Sports and Fitness Centre on 26 February. The session aims to equip runners with essential training techniques, injury prevention strategies and performance insights, ensuring participants are well prepared for the marathon and able to sustain long-term involvement in the sport. -hnalupe@nepc.com.na