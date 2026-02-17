Ethiopia: News - CPJ Urges Ethiopia to Restore Reuters Journalists' Accreditation

Addis Abeba — The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Ethiopian authorities to reinstate the accreditation of three journalists from Reuters after their reporting credentials were not renewed following a controversial report on Sudan's conflict.

Last week, the government of Ethiopia has declined to renew accreditation for three Addis Abeba-based journalists from Reuters and withdrawn the accreditation to cover the 39th African Union (AU) Summit, days after the news agency published an investigative report alleging Ethiopia is hosting a training facility linked to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo described the move as part of "a troubling pattern of repressive regulatory action against international and independent press," urging authorities to restore Reuters' credentials and avoid treating critical journalism as a threat.

Reuters said the regulator had informally linked the decision to its 10 February investigation alleging Ethiopia hosted a secret training camp, financed by the United Arab Emirates, for fighters associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has faced accusations of war crimes. Ethiopian authorities have not publicly responded to the report, while the UAE dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

The development follows other media restrictions, including last October'ssuspension of correspondents from Deutsche Welle, two of whom remain barred, and the January revocation of the license of Wazema Radio by the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) over alleged reporting irregularities.

Reuters said it is reviewing the decision and will continue reporting independently. CPJ said requests for comment sent to the EMA had not received a response.