Somalia: Somali President Holds Phone Talks With Qatar's Emir On Strengthening Ties

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held what officials described as "fruitful" telephone talks with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on deepening strategic relations between the two countries.

According to the presidency, the discussions centred on enhancing bilateral cooperation and reinforcing the long-standing partnership between Somalia and Qatar. The two leaders underscored the importance of consolidating collaboration across key sectors.

President Mohamud expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also commended Doha's backing of federal institutions, particularly in infrastructure development, humanitarian assistance and the rebuilding of state institutions.

Both sides voiced their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, stressing that closer strategic cooperation could play a significant role in promoting development and stability in the Horn of Africa region.