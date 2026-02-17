Somalia: Somali President Holds Phone Talks With Qatar's Emir On Strengthening Ties

17 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held what officials described as "fruitful" telephone talks with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on deepening strategic relations between the two countries.

According to the presidency, the discussions centred on enhancing bilateral cooperation and reinforcing the long-standing partnership between Somalia and Qatar. The two leaders underscored the importance of consolidating collaboration across key sectors.

President Mohamud expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also commended Doha's backing of federal institutions, particularly in infrastructure development, humanitarian assistance and the rebuilding of state institutions.

Both sides voiced their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, stressing that closer strategic cooperation could play a significant role in promoting development and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.