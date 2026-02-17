Somalia: Somali Opposition Forum Holds Talks in Mogadishu Ahead of Government Meeting

Mogadishu — The Somali Future Council held a series of meetings in Mogadishu on Monday evening to discuss the country's political and security situation, as leaders prepare for planned talks with the federal government aimed at resolving mounting tensions.

The gathering, held at the Airport Hotel inside the heavily fortified Halane compound near Aden Adde International Airport, brought together senior opposition figures and representatives of Somali civil society.

Discussions focused on politics, security, and a forthcoming conference between the Federal Government of Somalia and the forum, intended to avert political uncertainty and a potential constitutional vacuum.

Among those attending were former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former prime ministers Hassan Ali Khaire and Mohamed Hussein Roble, as well as Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni and Jubaland president Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The open-door discussions followed earlier consultations involving Puntland and Jubaland leaders with former president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and former prime minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, focusing on how to steer Somalia through its fragile transitional period.

The forum has also recently met members of the federal parliament to outline key issues that must be agreed upon before the anticipated conference.

The meeting between the government and the opposition alliance is expected to take place in Mogadishu, though disagreement remains over the venue. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has proposed holding the talks at Villa Somalia, the presidential palace, while Deni and Madobe have argued the Halane compound would be more suitable due to security concerns.

Puntland and Jubaland leaders have said they will remain in Mogadishu until a comprehensive agreement is reached, urging the president to engage seriously in the planned dialogue.

The forum has insisted that Somalia urgently needs a political settlement, particularly on the electoral model and constitutional amendments, with only months remaining in President Mohamud's current term.

Somalia faces one of its most challenging political moments in recent years, with deep divisions persisting between Villa Somalia and opposition figures over the shape of future elections and proposed constitutional reforms.