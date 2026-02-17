Namibia: Mineworkers Union Calls for Urgent Reforms in Mining Sector

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) has called for urgent reforms to transform labour practices and achieve decent work in the country's mining sector.

MUN general secretary George Ampweya said this during the national public dialogue on the promotion of decent work within the Namibia mining sector, held at Droombos on Monday.

The dialogue was hosted by the parliamentary standing committee on poverty eradication, labour and industrial relations and supported by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.

Ampweya said mining benefits are not equally shared with workers.

"For decades, the MUN has fought to turn the promise of decent work into a daily reality for every miner, yet today, we are seeing the systematic erosion of job security through subcontracting, poor living conditions, and technological change without a human plan" Ampweya said.

He said the industry cannot be considered successful if workers live in fear and instability.

Ampweya said a just transition in the face of mechanisation must be negotiated, planned, and funded.

"We need laws that protect permanent work, union access to all mine workers, and social and labour plans that are binding contracts, not broken promises," he said.

The MUN said it remains committed to advocating for safe, fair, and dignified working conditions for mineworkers across Namibia.