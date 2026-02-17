Madagascar: Successive Cyclones Put Children At Risk in Madagascar

Tropical Cyclone GEZANI made landfall in the district of Toamasina II on the afternoon of 10 February 2026 as an intense tropical cyclone, with wind gusts reaching up to 250 km/h. People say this is one of the strongest cyclones they have experienced in recent years, and its impact is visible everywhere. Families are struggling to cope with the shock and the losses. Many have lost their belongings, their sense of safety, and in some cases, their homes. Women and children are among the most affected and most at risk. UNICEF is already on the ground, working with partners to assess the situation and respond. Emergency support is being mobilised to help families meet their most urgent needs — from safe water and healthcare to protection and education.

Second climate-related disaster in two weeks leaves tens of thousands of children cut off from essential services

ANTANANARIVO, 17 February 2026 — At least 6,000 children have been displaced and nearly 29,000 are unable to attend school in the aftermath of Cyclone Gezani, which struck eastern Madagascar on 10 February with winds exceeding 200 km/h. The second cyclone to hit the country in just two weeks, Gezani has affected more than 270,000 people and displaced over 16,000, according to preliminary reports, many of them children.

In the hardest-hit Atsinanana region, particularly in Toamasina, which is Madagascar’s second-largest city and main port, damaged and destroyed homes have forced families into overcrowded shelters, exposing thousands of children to protection risks, such as family separation, violence and exploitation, and psychological trauma.

“Many families have lost their homes, which turns into a deeply distressing experience for children. The cyclone has also disrupted essential services they rely on, including safe water, healthcare, protection, and schooling,” said Christine Jaulmes, UNICEF Representative in Madagascar. “UNICEF is working with the Government to restore these services as quickly as possible to reduce further risks for children in the weeks ahead, but we need support and funding urgently.”

Widespread power cuts have disrupted the city’s water supply, increasing the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks. Both university hospitals were affected and 21 health centres were damaged, including vaccine cold-chain disruptions in two facilities, restricting access to lifesaving care.

The cyclones have also forced children to miss on their education, after 35 schools were damaged, 563 classrooms lost their roofs, and 218 were destroyed leaving many children without a safe place to learn.

The response is being led by the Government of Madagascar through the National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), with humanitarian partners supporting assessments and assistance to affected communities. Working alongside national and local authorities and other UN agencies, UNICEF began emergency response efforts before landfall and rapidly scaled up after the cyclone.

Water purification supplies reached 2,400 people, while WASH kits were distributed to 178 households and 2,000 mosquito nets to 1,000 households. Emergency health kits covering 60,000 people for one month were deployed, vaccines secured, and hospitals supported to continue operating. Temporary learning spaces are now being established for up to 14,000 students, and outreach teams are helping families access child protection services.

UNICEF is also disseminating public awareness messages on safe water and hygiene practices, nutrition and breastfeeding, prevention of violence against children and available support services, including the toll-free hotline 930, to help families protect children in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Cyclone Gezani comes as Madagascar is already responding to the impacts of Cyclone Fytia earlier this month, as well as an ongoing Mpox outbreak in the north-west, stretching national response capacity and essential services across the country.

Initial response efforts were made possible by a contribution of almost US$900,000 from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), enabling early action before the cyclone made landfall.

As assessments continue, humanitarian needs remain high, and additional support will be required in the coming weeks to sustain assistance for affected children and families. UNICEF is appealing for US$8.4 million to scale up life-saving assistance and support early recovery for children and their communities.