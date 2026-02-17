Zimbabwe: Religious Conflict - Magaya Claims Prosecutor Is 'On a Mission' for Makandiwa's UFIC, Demands Her Removal

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya has formally requested that the Prosecutor General recuse Chief Director Tendai Shonhayi from his rape trial, claiming her affiliation with Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa's UFIC church has created a personal bias aimed at his destruction.

Magaya claims Shonhayi's judgment is obscured by a biased agenda, arguing that her involvement prejudice the proceedings and denies him a fair hearing.

In a letter to the Prosecutor General dated 17 February 2026, lawyer Admire Rubaya alleged that Shonhayi is pursuing a personal mission to persecute Magaya in an attempt to dismantle his ministry for the benefit of UFIC, a rival church.

Magaya's legal team claims that the prosecutor's continued involvement prejudices the case, citing "guerrilla tactics" such as her attempt to recuse a High Court judge and her filing of a charge sheet that initially omitted the victims' names.

He further claims her professional partiality was evident during recent proceedings when the matter was moved to the Victim Friendly Unit, suggesting she is driven by a personal agenda rather than justice.

"Our client is aware that Ms Tendayi Shonhayi is the one who unilaterally made the decision to move his trial from court 15 which is an open court to the VictimFriendly Court even before the presiding trial magistrate had determined if the matter was to be heard in the Victim-Friendly Court using intermediaries for the alleged victims.

"Furthermore, she is the one who once prepared the charge sheet, state outline and witness statements, which had no names of the alleged complainants in contravention of section 146 of the CPEA. She only had to serve the Accused's Defence counsel with new charge sheets, which now had names after the Accused's counsel had taken her to task

"Our client is aware that Ms Shonhayi has requested the bail record with indications that she intends to appeal against the granting of bail by the High Court of Zimbabwe. She had previously raised flimsy reasons for the recusal of Justice Mandaza, who was originally seized with the bail matter," Rubaya said.

Rubaya has petitioned the highest prosecution office for Shonhayi's removal, arguing that her recusal is essential for the interests of justice.

"It is the client's contention that Ms Shonhayi is not impartial in this matter as required by the law for a Prosecutor. She clearly has a personal agenda emanating from her personal hatred against both the Accused person and his church.

"It is our client's considered view that Ms Shonhayi is conflicted and should be recused from the matter," read part of the letter.