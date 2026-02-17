Kenya: Air Traffic Controllers End Strike After Return-to-Work Deal in Talks Led By CS Chirchir

Nairobi — Air Traffic Control staff have ended a nationwide strike after a return-to-work deal signed by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

KAWU signed the deal on Tuesday during talks convened by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, paving the way for the restoration of operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other key airports.

The agreement formally concludes the industrial action that had severely disrupted air travel across the country, with departures at JKIA delayed by up to four hours and ripple effects felt at regional airports, including Kisumu.

In a statement Tuesday, KAA said the return-to-work formula followed a successful mediation meeting led by CS Chirchir, with participation from the Ministry of Labour, KAWU, KAA and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The strike, which began Monday, was driven by unresolved labour grievances, including delays in implementing a long-pending collective bargaining agreement (CBA), as well as concerns over pay and working conditions.

At the height of the crisis, Kenya Airways implemented scheduling adjustments after prolonged air traffic control operational delays affected both departures and arrivals.

The national carrier warned of disruptions to domestic, regional and international routes as it worked to maintain safety and operational continuity.

Passengers were stranded in terminals, while others remained onboard aircraft for extended periods awaiting clearance for take-off at JKIA -- one of Africa's busiest aviation hubs.

Airport authorities and KCAA activated contingency measures to manage congestion and clear passenger backlogs.

Extended delays

In Kisumu, operations at the international airport remained largely paralysed for much of Tuesday, with no flights from JKIA landing in the lakeside city as the strike entered its second day.

Only a handful of aircraft from Nairobi's Wilson Airport operated private or unscheduled flights.

Business travellers, politicians and patients seeking medical services in Nairobi were among those affected, with passengers expressing frustration over limited communication during the disruption.

Amid the disruption, the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) urged constructive and good-faith dialogue to resolve the dispute, warning that prolonged operational instability carries safety risks.

KALPA Secretary General and CEO Captain Murithi Nyagah cautioned that stalled negotiations could entrench positions and deepen the crisis across the aviation ecosystem.

"Meaningful engagement among all parties is essential to address outstanding issues and achieve mutually beneficial and sustainable solutions," he said.

He also raised concerns over crew fatigue resulting from extended delays and schedule disruptions.

"Ongoing disruptions may adversely affect crew scheduling and rest, increasing fatigue risk," Nyagah warned.

Safety standards

He emphasized that strict adherence to Flight Duty Period (FDP) limitations and mandatory rest requirements is non-negotiable, stressing that operational pressure must never override internationally accepted safety standards.

KALPA reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, aviation safety and constructive industrial engagement.

Following the signing of the return-to-work deal, KAA confirmed that operations are now normalising across all airports, though residual delays may persist as aircraft rotations and schedules stabilise.

"Passengers are requested to contact their airlines for the latest flight schedules," the authority said, commending all parties for constructive engagement.

The resolution is expected to ease pressure on Kenya's aviation and tourism sectors, which rely heavily on seamless air connectivity.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano had earlier called for the immediate resolution of the labour dispute warning of its impact to the tourism sector and the economy.

Speaking at the 4th Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Miano underscored the critical role of aviation infrastructure in tourism recovery and national commerce.

"As we discuss crisis management and resilience at this gathering, we cannot ignore the ongoing challenges facing our aviation sector," she said.

"The current situation is causing flight delays and disrupting the travel experience for thousands of visitors to our country."