Kenya Airways Adjusts Schedules As Aviation Workers' Strike Causes Up to 4-Hour Delays At JKIA

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has effected scheduling adjustments following prolonged disruptions at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) caused by an ongoing aviation workers' strike, with some departures delayed by up to four hours.

In a travel advisory, the national carrier said it is experiencing air traffic control operational delays affecting both departures and arrivals, forcing the airline to revise flight schedules to maintain safety and operational continuity.

The disruption stems from industrial action by members of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), who downed their tools over unresolved labour grievances, including delays in implementing a long-pending collective bargaining agreement and concerns over pay and working conditions.

JKIA, one of Africa's busiest aviation hubs, has seen passengers stranded and others held inside aircraft for extended periods while awaiting clearance for takeoff.

Kenya Airways has urged travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport, monitor official communication channels for updates and consider rebooking options where necessary.

Airport authorities and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) say contingency measures have been activated and efforts are underway to clear passenger backlogs and gradually restore normal operations.

The strike, which began on Monday, has disrupted domestic, regional and international travel, with authorities warning that delays and schedule changes may persist until the labour dispute is resolved.