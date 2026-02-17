Kenya: Inside Mudavadi-Led Joint Governance Framework for Nairobi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will chair a new high-level steering committee under a joint national-county framework aimed at accelerating Nairobi's infrastructure development.

Governor Johnson Sakaja will serve as deputy, following the signing of the agreement formalizing collaboration between the two levels of government on Tuesday.

Under the framework, Nairobi will adopt a two-tier governance structure designed to align national and county priorities while fast-tracking transformative projects across the capital city.

The steering committee, chaired by Mudavadi and deputised by Sakaja, will set overall policy direction and coordinate national ministries and agencies alongside county officials.

Meanwhile, a second implementation committee, chaired by Sakaja, will oversee day-to-day execution of agreed projects, bringing together principal secretaries and Nairobi County Executive Committee members responsible for corresponding portfolios.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at State House, Sakaja described the agreement as "13 years overdue," emphasizing Nairobi's unique status as Kenya's capital, host to diplomatic missions and the United Nations headquarters in the Global South, and a regional commercial hub.

He argued that this status necessitates a governance and funding arrangement beyond that of other counties.

"This agreement solidifies those arrangements, providing a legal framework for additional support, including partnerships in security," Sakaja said. He added that the deal would strengthen collaboration on roads, markets, housing, water provision, and urban regeneration projects.

The governor highlighted ongoing joint initiatives such as the Nairobi Rivers Commission and the Northern Collector Tunnel, which have already increased water supply to the city by about 140 million litres per day.

He also outlined future plans, including the Maragua Dam and upgrades to water treatment facilities, which could add nearly 200 million litres daily to Nairobi's supply.

Sakaja linked the agreement to preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Nairobi is set to host, noting that the framework will enable the city to deliver the infrastructure required for a successful tournament.

"This is the true spirit of devolution--partnership between the levels of government. Devolution is not a competition; it is a collaboration," he said, rejecting comparisons with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) arrangement, which he described as a "misadventure" that left the county with Sh16 billion in pending bills.

Mudavadi, in his remarks, praised President William Ruto for what he called a courageous move to rethink Nairobi's governance model. He warned that the city faces stiff competition from emerging African capitals.

"If we have to retain the hub status that we have always held, then the leadership we are seeing today is absolutely important," Mudavadi said, citing developments in Addis Ababa, Lusaka, and Luanda as benchmarks Nairobi must match or surpass.

He acknowledged the initiative may attract political criticism but insisted the collaborative approach was necessary to secure Nairobi's future as a regional economic and diplomatic centre.

"Without this initiative, we are in trouble," Mudavadi said, pledging close coordination with the president and county government to implement the framework.

President Ruto, who presided over the signing, lauded the partnership, signaling the national government's commitment to supporting Nairobi's transformation into a world-class city.

With nearly seven million residents, Nairobi is one of Africa's fastest-growing cities but has long struggled with infrastructure deficits, congestion, water shortages, and environmental degradation.

Officials argue that the new framework, anchored in the Urban Areas and Cities Act, will help unlock additional resources and institutional coordination to address these challenges.