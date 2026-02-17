Kenya: No Evidence That Former Us President Obama Invited Kenyan Politician Musyoka to His Chicago Home

IN SHORT: There has been a spike in false information about Kenyan opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka since his trip to the US. We debunk another graphic that falsely claims former US president Barack Obama invited Musyoka to his Chicago home.

Former US president Barack Obama has invited Kenyan politician Kalonzo Musyoka to Chicago, according to a graphic circulating on social media.

"I am pleased to invite Kenya's former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka to finalize his US trip by visiting me here in my Chicago presidential home," it quotes him as saying.

The graphic went viral just days after Musyoka travelled to the US in February 2026 to attend the 74th National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.

Musyoka is the leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front party and a prominent opposition figure in his country. He served as Kenya's vice president from 2008 to 2010 and has declared his intention to run for president in the country's 2027 general election.

Obama was the 44th president of the US, serving from 2009 to 2017. He has a house in Chicago.

The graphic has been posted widely on social media.

But is it authentic? We checked.

Fabricated graphic

Africa Check found that the graphic originated from the Facebook page "Jamin Wangila Makokha". The page features fake images showing Musyoka meeting US president Donald Trump, accompanied by false claims. This suggests that the text in the graphic may also be made up.

Musyoka has frequently updated his supporters on his US trip through his social media accounts. If such an invitation were genuine, he would have most likely posted it, as it would be a powerful way to present himself as an internationally recognised leader.

According to his party's official X account, Musyoka landed in Kenya on 12 February 2026. Neither Muskyoka nor his party posted anything to support the claim.

An invitation from Obama to Musyoka would have also made headlines, yet we found no record of it in Kenyan or international media.

All evidence points to the invitation and the graphic being made up.