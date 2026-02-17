South Africa: SONA Debate to Get Underway

Parliament will this afternoon reconvene for a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Province to debate last week's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The two-day debate, beginning on Tuesday, will get underway at 2pm and will debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA, which he delivered on Thursday, 12 February.

"The SONA Debate is a central part of Parliament's constitutional role in holding the executive to account. During the debate, Members of Parliament from various political parties interrogate, scrutinise and assess the commitments made by the President, raise concerns from communities and question whether government's plans respond to the country's social and economic challenges. This process ensures that government programmes are subjected to public accountability and democratic debate," Parliament said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa will reply to the debate on Thursday at 2pm.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The SONA Debate and the President's reply will be held at the Nieuwemeester Dome in Cape Town.

Delivered last week, the SONA is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament and one of the rare occasions that brings together the three arms of state under one roof.

"It is one of the important moments in South Africa's democratic calendar. Delivered at the start of the parliamentary year, SONA sets out government's priorities, plans and policy direction for the year ahead," said Parliament.

It added that the President's reply to the debate allows the executive to respond directly to issues raised by Members of Parliament and to provide further clarity on government's plans.

"Together, the debate and the reply reinforce transparency, accountability and dialogue between the executive and the representatives of the people," said Parliament.

In the SONA, President Ramaphosa called on South Africans to draw on the country's deepest values and collective strength as it confronts challenges including crime and a worsening water crisis, declaring that the nation will stand firm both at home and on the global stage.

READ | South Africa charts path of unity, growth and reform

"To navigate this new world, we must draw on our strength as a nation. Our strength comes from our values. The values of dignity and equality, of non-racialism and non-sexism, diversity and of the inherent worth of every person. It comes from our people. From our tolerance, generosity, kindness and solidarity," the President said.