Uganda: Banana Plantation Destroyed in Suspected Land Dispute in Ibanda

Police in Ibanda District are investigating circumstances under which a banana plantation belonging to Olive Namara was allegedly cut down by unknown individuals in what is suspected to be a land-related conflict.

The plantation, located in Bufunda Ward, Bufunda Division along the Ibanda-Kazo Road near Saza Ground, was reportedly destroyed over the weekend, leaving the owner counting losses.

Namara expressed shock and distress over the incident, accusing her uncle of orchestrating the destruction in a bid to force her off the land.

"I was shocked to find my banana plantation completely cut down. This is my source of livelihood. I have been told that my uncle hired people to destroy it so that I leave the land," Namara said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I have reported the matter to police and I am asking the government to intervene and help resolve this conflict peacefully."

Namara says the plantation was her main source of income and fears the destruction will significantly affect her family's welfare.

The Vice Chairperson of Kafunjo Cell, Nevious Kagaaga, confirmed the incident and said local authorities are aware of the matter.

"It is true the banana plantation was cut down by unknown people. As local leaders, we condemn such acts and we are cooperating with police to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice," Kagaaga stated.

Police in Ibanda have since opened investigations into the matter. By press time, no arrests had been made.

Authorities have urged residents to resolve land disputes through lawful means and dialogue rather than resorting to destruction of property.