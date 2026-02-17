Kenya: The Episcopal Conference, Concerned About the Rise in Violence, Calls for an Investigation Into the Attack On an Anglican Church

Nairobi — "Churches are sacred places and must always be respected. Lobbing tear gas canisters at worshippers inside the church is a gross violation of the constitutional right to worship provided under Article 32 of the Constitution of Kenya," the Kenyan bishops declared in their Lenten message.

The bishops were referring to a serious incident that occurred on Sunday, January 25, at a church of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Othaya, Nyeri County. Plainclothes police officers used tear gas inside the church during a service. Several hundred worshippers, including children and infants, suffered respiratory distress and irritation of the eyes and airways. The attack was directed against former Vice President Rigathi Gachagua, who had attended the service with some of his advisors and supporters. During the attack, several vehicles belonging to Gachagua and his supporters were set on fire and damaged. According to witnesses, the attackers also fired AK-47 rifles into the air, further increasing the panic and confusion. The Catholic bishops are calling for "thorough investigations and the prosecution of all those involved in political violence, including their instigators." "The use of force against unarmed citizens, including women, children, and the elderly, is unacceptable and we unequivocally condemn such heinous acts," they emphasize. "We urge for full respect of the Constitution, adherence to the rule of law, and the independence of institutions mandated to safeguard human rights," the bishops affirm.

The bishops say they are "deeply concerned over increased violation of human rights, including excessive use of force by security agencies, arbitrary arrests, harassment of citizens, and the shrinking of civic and democratic space." "True peace cannot without justice," they emphasize.

The rise in political violence is linked to preparations for the 2027 parliamentary elections. In their message, the Bishops' Conference calls on Parliament to accelerate the implementation of necessary electoral reforms. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must be adequately resourced and empowered to commence comprehensive preparations, incorporating the lessons of past elections.

"We urge the IEBC to immediately initiate nationwide voter education and a robust, sustained mass voter registration drive, alongside regular constituency-level registration. This is essential to ensure all eligible Kenyans, especially the youth are registered and no one is disenfranchised," the bishops state.

The message concludes by noting that "Lent is a sacred season when we pause to reflect, pray, fast, repent and give alms in support of the poor and vulnerable members of our society." It therefore offers an opportunity "to invite all Kenyans to examine our personal and collective responsibility in building a just society; to reject corruption, violence, and indifference."