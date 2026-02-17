South Africa: Appointment of Bishop of Kroonstad, South Africa

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Amos Mabuti Masemola, until how vicar general of the metropolitan archdiocese of Pretoria and parish priest of Saint Thomas More of Centurion, as bishop of the diocese of Kroonstad, South Africa.

Msgr. Amos Mabuti Masemola was born on 5 March 1978 in Windtervald, in the metropolitan archdiocese of Pretoria. He studied philosophy and theology at Saint John Vianney Seminary in Pretoria.

He was ordained a priest on 3 June 2007, and incardinated in the metropolitan archdiocese of Pretoria.

After ordination, he held the roles of deputy parish priest of the pastoral district of Maboloka/Lethabile (2007-2008), parish priest of the pastoral district of Kwa Nhlanga (2008-2011), and parish priest of Saint Vincent in Phomolon (2011-2016). After studying for a master's degree in Christian spirituality at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Nairobi, Kenya, he went on to serve as administrator of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Pretoria (2016-2020), chancellor of the metropolitan archdiocese of Pretoria (2016.2020), member of the College of Consultors (since 2016), spiritual director (since 2017) and lecturer (since 2018) at the Saint John Vianney Seminary of Pretoria, diocesan chancellor for the Sacred Heart Association (since 2020), parish priest of Saint Thomas More in Centurion (since 2021), and vicar general and bursar of the metropolitan archdiocese of Pretoria (since 2021).