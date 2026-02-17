Tanzania: Constructors of the Tirp II Project Warned Against Floods That Can Affect the SGR Infrastructure

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has urged stakeholders implementing the TIRP II Project to discuss in depth and effectively implement firm measures to control floods affecting the modern railway infrastructure (SGR) and the old railway (MGR), in order to safeguard the country's major investments and protect the lives of citizens.

The TIRP II Project involves the construction of six dams, along with examining alternative dams that will prevent and reduce flood impacts on railway infrastructure, a step that has previously caused disasters.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture responsible for Irrigation and Agricultural Equipment, Athumani Kilundumya, made the call when opening a stakeholders' working session in Dodoma region aimed at reviewing the progress of the project and setting strategies to strengthen its implementation.

Elaborating, the PS noted that while the project initially planned the construction of six dams, feasibility study results have shown that ten dams are needed to provide a permanent and strategic solution against floods that damage railway infrastructure and cause repeated losses.

According to Mr Kilundumya, the step represents a major shift from routine rehabilitation to a long-term solution capable of withstanding floods for more than 1,500 years.

Additionally, the Director General of the National Irrigation Commission (NIRC), Raymond Mndolwa, said project implementation will prioritize dams with the greatest contribution to flood reduction to ensure efficient use of resources and budget.

The meeting involved leaders and experts from the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Irrigation Commission (NIRC), the Ministry of Water, the Ministry of Finance, the Tanzania Railways Corporation, regional offices in Morogoro and Dodoma, as well as the consultant who conducted the project feasibility study.