Ethiopia: Oromo Liberation Front Warns of Growing War Risks in Ethiopia, Calls for Political Dialogue

Addis Abeba — The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) has warned in a statement that what it described as "gathering clouds of war" continue to hang over Ethiopia, saying persistent conflict over the past decade, including in Oromia and other regions, remains a major source of security, social, and economic challenges.

Addressing the country's security situation, the OLF said political differences remain unresolved and called on the Oromo people and residents of Oromia, both inside and outside the country, to safeguard their regional boundaries and stand united, describing this as a civic responsibility.

The statement also said ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia has continued without interruption and claimed that what it characterized as historical looting of Oromo land has not ceased, adding that competition over territorial expansion remains a factor.

According to the OLF, longstanding conflicts have turned Oromia into what it described as a recurring arena of war and exploitation despite the region's natural wealth, while many residents continue to face economic hardship.

The party further said armed movements crossing Oromia's borders in recent years have intensified insecurity, leading to loss of administrative control in some areas and continued disruption to civilian life.

Calling for solutions, the OLF urged the government to initiate genuine, inclusive political dialogue with all stakeholders, ensure respect for democratic and human rights, and resolve regional boundary disputes through negotiation and legal frameworks. It also stressed the importance of domestic and international participation in efforts to ensure lasting peace.

The statement concluded with a call on political actors, civil society groups, human rights organizations, and the international community to contribute to sustainable peace and stability in Ethiopia.