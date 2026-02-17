Uganda: Golfer Berna Musanabera Wins Historic Hole-in-One Car Prize At Stanbic Match Play Qualifier

It was a moment of excitement and celebration at the Entebbe Golf Club as the 2026 Stanbic Match Play Challenge qualifiers teed off, delivering a historic first for Ugandan golf.

Berna Musanabera etched her name into the record books after scoring a flawless hole-in-one on the par-three 12th hole to win an Afrisafe-insured Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

With the remarkable ace, she became not only the first female golfer but also the first player in the tournament's history to claim the coveted hole-in-one car prize.

Her tee shot landed cleanly on the green before spinning perfectly into the cup, sparking jubilant celebrations among players and spectators.

Speaking shortly after her triumph, an elated Musanabera said she could hardly believe she had made history after four years of actively playing the sport.

"I can't imagine that I'm now part of history," she said. "This shows that golf is not just a sport but also rewarding. I encourage more golfers, especially ladies, to actively participate because there are real opportunities."

She also commended Stanbic Bank Uganda for its continued investment in golf, saying the bank's commitment has significantly contributed to the sport's steady growth.

Musanabera drove away in the brand-new vehicle awarded by CFAO Mobility Uganda. The fuel-efficient SUV delivers approximately 21 kilometres per litre and comes with two years of service and a three-year warranty courtesy of Afrisafe Uganda.

A total of 246 golfers participated in the qualifier, including Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Mumba Kalifungwa and several top players from across the country.

Ritah Apell, Stanbic Bank's Head of ICT, applauded the strong turnout, noting that the bank's sponsorship of golf aligns with its purpose: "Uganda is our home, we drive her growth."

"While many are at candlelit dinners, you chose to be on the greens. That tells us something powerful -- that you love this game," Apell said. "Love is about commitment. It's about showing up. It's about passion. Those same values define sport, banking, and strong partnerships."

Kwame Ejalu, Managing Director of Afrisafe Uganda, expressed delight that after 10 years of sponsoring the hole-in-one prize, the car had finally been won.

"Unlike other editions where it has always been one hole, today we increased the number because we were very intentional about giving out the car," Ejalu said. "It is even more exciting that a woman has broken this record."

Match play differs from stroke play in that competitors contest each hole individually rather than tallying total strokes, adding layers of pressure, strategy, and excitement to every round.

Sserwano Walusimbi, Captain of Entebbe Golf Club, described the qualifier as action-packed and said competition will intensify as the tournament progresses.

"This is just a qualifier. As we move from round one to the final, only the very best will remain in the race," Walusimbi said.

He added that the tournament's grand prizes have been enhanced. The overall winner will attend the DP World Tour in Dubai, while the runner-up will travel to Zanzibar and another top performer to Mombasa.

Additional prizes throughout the series are supported by Stanbic Bank, Uganda Airlines, CFAO Mobility Uganda and Afrisafe Uganda.

"I want to congratulate Berna for writing history," Walusimbi said.