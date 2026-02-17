Ethiopia: Medemer Philosophy Powers Ethiopia's Rise As Model for Continental Transformation, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has presented Ethiopia's homegrown Medemer philosophy as a dynamic model for national renewal and continental transformation during the 39th Summit of the African Union.

Addressing African heads of state, diplomats and international partners over the weekned, the Prime Minister emphasized that sustainable prosperity must go beyond macroeconomic performance to deliver measurable improvements in citizens' daily lives.

According to the Prime Minister, development must extend from expanded school feeding programs and improved healthcare access to strengthened social equity and inclusive growth.

"Medemer is far more than an abstract concept; it is a practical strategy designed to drive collective growth," PM Abiy said, describing the philosophy as a governance framework anchored in unity, synergy and shared progress.

Originally coined and developed by the Prime Minister, Medemer (synergy) is an African-centered doctrine designed to guide Ethiopia beyond a history of division and ethnic polarization toward durable national cohesion and shared prosperity.

Its principles are articulated in his four-book series -- Medemer, Medemer Journey, Medemer Generation and Medemer State, which collectively outline a roadmap for building a self-reliant, inclusive and culturally grounded Ethiopian state through actionable institutional reform.

Highlighting Ethiopia's rapid digital transformation, the Premier noted that the country established Africa's first artificial intelligence institute in 2020 and is now preparing to launch a dedicated AI University rooted in Medemer's principle of purposeful collaboration

He described tis move as a milestone in technological and educational advancement.

Under the Digital Ethiopia 2030 initiative, national ID systems are being integrated with digital payment platforms to modernize public services, expand financial inclusion and enhance transparency. He stressed that Ethiopia's AI strategy is designed to ensure emerging technologies remain aligned with human-centered development goals.

Energy self-reliance remains central to Ethiopia's long-term vision. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), currently generating more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity, was cited as a powerful symbol of national unity and a catalyst for regional energy integration.

Infrastructure upgrades are also transforming trade and logistics corridors, it was learned.

The Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway has reduced freight transit times from seven days to under 12 hours, while industrial parks in Hawassa, Bole Lemi and Kombolcha continue expanding Ethiopia's manufacturing capacity.

Moreover, with a diversified energy portfolio that includes wind, solar and geothermal power, the government projects economic growth of 10.2 percent this year, positioning the country as an emerging trade and energy exporter.

Environmental restoration was also presented as a practical embodiment of Medemer's principles.

The Green Legacy Initiative has overseen the planting of more than 48 billion trees nationwide, underscoring a long-term ecological commitment.

In the capital, riverside redevelopment projects are converting degraded waterways into climate-resilient public spaces, linking environmental rehabilitation with urban renewal, the Prime Minister revealed.

Urban expansion plans also feature the proposed Bishoftu International Airport, projected to become Africa's largest by 2030 with capacity to handle up to 110 million passengers annually, reinforcing Ethiopia's ambition to serve as a continental aviation hub.

In the tourism sphere, under the Dine for Nation program includes expansion of Halala Kela Resort, eco-tourism upgrades in Wonchi, new lodges in Gorgora near Lake Tana, and facilities in Chebera Churchura National Park, with improved connectivity -- including the Tananesh II ferry service on Lake Tana -- expected to accelerate growth in the sector.

Industrial expansion is advancing through development of a urea fertilizer complex in Gode aimed at boosting domestic production, attracting foreign investment and creating jobs.

Geothermal projects such as Corbetti and Tulu Moye power plants are under construction to diversify the energy mix, while plans for a national nuclear energy program remain under consideration.

Framing Medemer as a bridge between Ethiopia's historical legacy and its future ambitions, Prime Minister Abiy underscored that the philosophy integrates institutional reform, technological innovation, environmental stewardship and inclusive economic growth into a unified national strategy.

He argued that Medemer offers a pathway toward unity and shared prosperity not only for Ethiopia, but also as a guiding framework for Africa's collective progress.

"By emphasizing collective progress, Medemer is shaping Ethiopia's path as both a national and continental exemplar," the Prime Minister said.