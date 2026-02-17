Rwanda/Sudan: How Al Hilal Are Winning Hearts of Football Fans in Rwanda

Al Hilal Omdurman are settling comfortably into Rwandan football -- and fans are embracing them.

The Sudanese giants have felt at home since relocating temporarily to Kigali in October 2025. While deep runs in the CAF Champions League are nothing new for the club, their presence in Rwanda has given local supporters a fresh spectacle to enjoy.

Their recent qualification for the CAF Champions League quarterfinals further strengthened that bond. Al Hilal wrapped up Group C at the top after a 1-0 win over St Eloi Lupopo on Saturday, progressing alongside Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is clear the club does not take local support for granted. Backed by strong crowds in Kigali, Laurentiu Reghecampf's men won all their home group-stage matches, turning the Rwandan capital into a fortress.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Some exceptional exports have been central not only to Al Hilal's impressive season but also to the club's growing popularity in Rwanda. Among them is Jean Claude Girumugisha, whose performances have won admiration from Rwandans, Burundians living in the country, and Sudanese nationals alike.

Beyond results, Al Hilal's arrival is already reshaping the competitive landscape of the Rwandan Premier League. Their professionalism and quality have raised standards on and off the pitch while offering greater exposure for local players and the league as a whole.

Also raed: Sudanese clubs cleared to join Rwanda Premier League

Although their initial attempt to sign APR defender Clement Niyigena fell through, the Sudanese side are still reportedly interested in the Rwandan international ahead of the June transfer window.

Domestically, Al Hilal have been dominant. They lead the league standings with 38 points and still have three games in hand. They thrashed Rayon Sports 4-0 in January and defeated APR FC 2-0 last week, underlining their authority against Rwanda's biggest clubs.

Interestingly, despite the heavy defeat to Al Hilal, some Rayon Sports supporters have backed the Sudanese side when they faced arch-rivals APR.

"I am addicted to the blue colour and I am happy to see Al Hilal putting even our all-time rivals (APR) down," said Rayon fan Jean Paul Karasira. "When we lost against Al Hilal, they (APR fans) were booing us. I will always support them, and I believe they are going to make us proud even in the CAF Champions League."

Female sports journalist Clarisse Uwimana also praised the club's impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Rwanda Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is a pleasure for us to have a club like Al Hilal in our league. The team is playing football at the highest level," she said. "They've gained fans because they play attractive football, but their blue and white jerseys have also helped them connect with many Rayon Sports supporters."

Started slowly...

After an initial adjustment period that saw a few setbacks while juggling multiple competitions, Al Hilal have found rhythm. They are now dominating domestically and competing strongly in continental football.

For many neutral fans, the question is no longer whether they belong -- but who can stop them, locally or in Africa.

Congolese resident Jean Francois Kasusula Bisimwa admitted he had not supported any local team until Al Hilal's arrival.

"I love football and I have decided to follow Al Hilal. I enjoy watching them host big clubs here in Kigali," he said.

Next on their agenda is a renewal of rivalry with Al Merrikh -- a fixture that will mark the first-ever Sudanese derby to be played on Rwandan soil.