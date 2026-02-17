Rwanda: As Ai Adoption Accelerates, Kpmg Report Urges Tech Leaders to Focus On Returns

A new global report by professional services firm KPMG is urging technology leaders to put stronger focus on value and return on investment (ROI) as artificial intelligence (AI) is adopted at an unprecedented pace, while other advanced technologies are rapidly emerging across African and global markets.

The KPMG Global Tech Report 2026, titled "Leading in the Intelligence Age: Excelling today, shaping tomorrow," warns that while adoption of AI is accelerating, many organisations are struggling to turn experimentation into consistent and measurable business value.

KPMG, a global network of professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services, says the speed of technological disruption is forcing leaders to rethink how they plan, measure and manage technology investments.

The report is based on a survey of 2,500 technology executives across 27 countries and eight major industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, manufacturing and technology. Notably, 43 per cent of respondents were drawn from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), underscoring the report's relevance to African economies undergoing rapid digital transformation.

To succeed in the "Intelligence Age," KPMG points out, technology leaders must modernise how they measure value, update ROI metrics to reflect AI-driven benefits, and build cultures that are open to continuous change. Without this shift, the firm warns, rapid adoption alone will not guarantee meaningful or sustainable returns.

According to the report, "disruption isn't slowing down - it's accelerating," with AI, agentic systems, quantum computing and other next-generation technologies reshaping how businesses operate.

Rapid AI adoption from pilots to business operations, but consistent profit remains limited

As organisations race to deploy AI tools, the report stresses that ambition must be balanced with disciplined execution.

One of the key findings is the rapid shift from pilot projects to operational impact. KPMG data shows that 88 per cent of organisations are already investing in or embedding agentic AI - autonomous digital agents capable of transforming workflows and decision-making into their operations, products and value streams.

In addition, 74 per cent report that their AI initiatives are delivering measurable business value, including efficiency gains and risk reduction.

However, beneath these promising indicators lies a notable execution gap. Only 24 per cent of organisations say they are achieving ROI across multiple AI use cases, despite 68 per cent aiming to reach the highest level of AI maturity by the end of 2026. Currently, just 24 per cent are operating at that level.

"Adoption is rapid, but returns vary widely, shaped by factors that include diligent governance, execution discipline, and organisational agility," said Guy Holland, Global Leader of KPMG's CIO Center of Excellence.

The report further notes that high-performing organisations, those with advanced tech maturity and the ability to deliver consistent digital value, report an average ROI of 4.5 times their investment, more than double the industry average of 2 times. Smaller firms achieve an average ROI of 3.6x, while transformation-focused organisations report 3.2x returns.

For African businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), these findings present both opportunity and caution, KPMG observed. With fewer legacy systems but tighter resource constraints, structured scaling, supported by strong governance and skills development, could unlock significant competitive advantage.

Marshal Luusa, Partner and Technology & Innovation Lead at KPMG One Africa, said the continent's success in the Intelligence Age will depend less on access to tools and more on the ability to manage them effectively.

"As Africa enters the Intelligence Age, the differentiator is no longer access to technology, but the ability to build the skills, governance, and operating models required to scale it responsibly," he said.

He added that organisations must align leadership, workforce readiness and digital strategy to translate innovation into sustainable impact.

"Those that invest early in digital skills, human-AI collaboration, and adaptive leadership will be best positioned to translate innovation into sustainable commercial and economic impact," Luusa noted.

Workforce transformation and capability gaps

The report also highlights a changing workforce model driven by AI. High-performing organisations expect about half of their tech teams to remain permanent human staff by 2027, signalling a future where small, durable human cores orchestrate large AI-augmented ecosystems. Overall, organisations expect 42 per cent of their tech workforce to remain permanent staff, only a modest decline from current levels.

Yet, talent shortages remain a major barrier. The report finds that 53 per cent of organisations lack the digital skills required to fully realise their transformation ambitions. Furthermore, 92 per cent anticipate that managing AI agents will become a critical capability within five years.

"Strategy and execution must keep pace with an unwavering focus on ROI," the report observes, warning that static planning models are becoming obsolete in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

Beyond AI: More disruptive technologies to watch

Beyond AI, KPMG cautions that even more disruptive technologies are approaching. The report points to agentic AI, quantum computing, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) as developments that could fundamentally alter business models, cybersecurity frameworks and data governance standards.

"One eye must always remain fixed on what is coming next," the report states, noting that quantum computing, while offering massive processing power, will also require stronger cybersecurity and data resilience.

At the same time, 90 per cent of organisations plan to expand partnerships and technology ecosystems over the next year to accelerate innovation, while 78 per cent agree they must take more calculated risks on emerging technologies to remain competitive.

KPMG underscores that keeping pace with these developments will require continuous learning, updated governance models and long-term investment in skills, with value creation, not mere adoption, remaining the defining benchmark of success in the Intelligence Age.