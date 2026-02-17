Rwanda: Poet Rumaga to Launch Annual Arts Festival in Huye

Rwandan poet Junior Rumaga is set to launch an annual arts event concept dubbed Siga Art Festival that celebrates arts and creativity while promoting it across Rwanda.

The festival, organised under his company Siga Rwanda, is part of a broader idea to bring together heritage, contemporary art, and community development while creating space for future artists and literary custodians to grow.

The inaugural edition will take place in Huye District, Southern Province, a location that Rumaga describes as a home to Rwanda's artistic heritage.

According to the poet, the decision to host the festival in Huye was inspired by Kiruri Hill, which is widely regarded as a hill of art and seen by many as the home of art in Rwanda.

"The idea of starting the festival in Huye comes from the history associated with Kiruri Hill, which is considered as a hill of art. We saw it as the perfect place to begin a project that is meant to grow into a national platform for creatives," he told The New Times.

Rumaga said that the festival will continue touring different parts of the country with new locations every year.

The three-day festival will feature performances and showcases from both established and upcoming artistes in the local creative industry.

Among those expected to take the stage are Riderman, Massamba Intore, Christopher, Juno Kizigenza, Element Eleeeh, Papa Sava, Alyn Sano, Kevin Kade, Mani Martin, Bwiza, Diez Dola, Jules Sentore, dancer Titi Brown, Ibyanzu Cultural Troupe, as well comedians from Gen Z Comedy Show.

Beyond the annual festival, Rumaga also launched a digital platform aimed at helping young talents and the wider public access information about Rwanda's history online.

He noted that the website is designed not only as an educational resource but also as a tool to support creative growth by enabling young talents to develop their skills and eventually turn them into profitable careers.