Rwanda: Hoops League - Tarke Scores 20 Points As Tigers Down Patriots

American guard Anthony Tarke scored a game-high 20 points to guide RSSB Tigers to an 86-66 victory over Patriots in a basketball league clash held at Petit Stade on Sunday night.

Tigers edged the first quarter 23-21 before dominating the second 23-14 to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

Patriots struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, but after a halftime team talk from head coach Sunny Niyomugabo, they returned with renewed energy. The team tightened up defensively, though they still found it difficult to break down the Tigers, who claimed the third quarter 19-15.

Patriots mounted a late push, winning the final quarter 25-12, but it proved too little, too late to overturn the deficit.

Tarke led the scoring for Tigers with 20 points, while Antino Jackson, Paul Bizimana and Albert Odero each contributed 13.

For Patriots, Damaria Franklin delivered an impressive 25-point performance. Sage Mwizera added 15 points, and Garba Chingka Kennedy chipped in with 14.

In another game, Kepler returned to winning ways with a 65-57 victory over United Generation Basketball (UGB).

UGB started strongly, taking the first quarter 15-10. However, Kepler responded by winning the second quarter 16-10 to level the contest at halftime.

Coach Juruni Mandy's side took control in the second half, claiming the third quarter 21-17 and the final quarter 18-15 to seal the win.