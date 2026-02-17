Southern Africa: Botswana to Attend Cte Divoire Sirexe

Gaborone — Botswana will attend second edition of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE), scheduled for later this year in Abidjan as a country of honour. SIREXE is a biennial event focusing on mining, oil and energy, providing a platform for African and international partnerships. The two countries are considering signing a Memorandum of Understanding with clear deliverables to strengthen cooperation

This was confirmed by Minister of Minerals and Energy, Ms Bogolo Kenewendo durin official talks with Côte d'Ivoire Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Mr Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly in Gaborone on Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as cooperation and knowledge-sharing in the mining, agriculture and energy sectors.

The two countries with Botswana, known for its expertise in diamond mining, and Côte d'Ivoire, whose economy is largely driven by cocoa production, aim to diversify their economies by leveraging each other's strengths and experiences.

"It is not just about diamonds and cocoa; we are both looking to diversify, and our diversification is based on shared experiences," Ms Kenewendo said in an interview.

She noted that Botswana's experience in diamond mining, mining governance, beneficiation, mineral development and negotiations could complement Côte d'Ivoire's strong agricultural base, particularly in cocoa production.

"We do hope that beyond the mineral space in Botswana, we can learn something from the agricultural space, which is the mainstay of Côte d'Ivoire," she told the media.

Looking ahead, Ms Kenewendo expressed optimism about opportunities for collaboration in capacity building, mining exploration and development, that encouraged private sector engagement between the two countries.

For his part, Mr Sangafowa-Coulibaly welcomed Botswana's engagement and praised efforts to deepen friendship between the two nations.

He said Côte d'Ivoire was keen to host Botswana as country of honour at this year's SIREXE and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the minerals and energy sectors.

Mr Sangafowa-Coulibaly added that his country was interested in benchmarking Botswana's diversification initiatives, particularly in mining, as it sought to expand its own sector.

He said Côte d'Ivoire viewed Botswana's experience in mining governance, beneficiation and mineral development as a model of good practice. END