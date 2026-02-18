Egypt: Flextock Raises $12.6m to Expand Egypt and Saudi Logistics Operations

E-commerce logistics startup Flextock has raised $12.6 million in a Series A round led by TLcom Capital, with participation from Conjunction Capital and Capria Ventures. Existing investors Access Bridge Ventures, Foundation Ventures, BY Venture Partners, JIMCO, Alter Global and MSA Capital also joined the round.

Founded in 2021 by Mohamed Mossaad and Enas Siam, Flextock operates in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The company provides fulfilment, delivery aggregation, cross-border enablement, sales-channel access and embedded financing for online merchants.

The platform combines logistics, distribution and working capital tools into a single system. Its product suite includes Flextock for fulfilment and inventory management, Flexship for last-mile delivery aggregation, Flexborders for cross-border trade, Flexshops for marketplace access and Flexcash for merchant financing.

The new funding will support expansion of operational infrastructure in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, further development of the technology platform and accelerated merchant acquisition.

Key Takeaways

E-commerce growth in the Middle East and North Africa has increased demand for logistics and working capital solutions tailored to small and medium enterprises. In markets such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, fragmented delivery networks and cash flow constraints limit merchant scale. By integrating fulfilment, shipping and financing into one platform, Flextock is positioning itself as infrastructure for digital commerce. Embedded finance tools tied to transaction data can improve credit assessment and reduce reliance on traditional bank lending. Saudi Arabia's retail transformation under Vision 2030 and Egypt's large consumer base provide scale opportunities. Investors have shown rising interest in logistics technology as online retail penetration increases. The challenge will be managing operational complexity across two markets while maintaining service quality and margins in a sector with tight unit economics.