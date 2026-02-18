Egypt: Flextock Raises $12.6m to Expand Egypt and Saudi Logistics Operations

17 February 2026
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

E-commerce logistics startup Flextock has raised $12.6 million in a Series A round led by TLcom Capital, with participation from Conjunction Capital and Capria Ventures. Existing investors Access Bridge Ventures, Foundation Ventures, BY Venture Partners, JIMCO, Alter Global and MSA Capital also joined the round.

Founded in 2021 by Mohamed Mossaad and Enas Siam, Flextock operates in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The company provides fulfilment, delivery aggregation, cross-border enablement, sales-channel access and embedded financing for online merchants.

The platform combines logistics, distribution and working capital tools into a single system. Its product suite includes Flextock for fulfilment and inventory management, Flexship for last-mile delivery aggregation, Flexborders for cross-border trade, Flexshops for marketplace access and Flexcash for merchant financing.

The new funding will support expansion of operational infrastructure in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, further development of the technology platform and accelerated merchant acquisition.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Key Takeaways

E-commerce growth in the Middle East and North Africa has increased demand for logistics and working capital solutions tailored to small and medium enterprises. In markets such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, fragmented delivery networks and cash flow constraints limit merchant scale. By integrating fulfilment, shipping and financing into one platform, Flextock is positioning itself as infrastructure for digital commerce. Embedded finance tools tied to transaction data can improve credit assessment and reduce reliance on traditional bank lending. Saudi Arabia's retail transformation under Vision 2030 and Egypt's large consumer base provide scale opportunities. Investors have shown rising interest in logistics technology as online retail penetration increases. The challenge will be managing operational complexity across two markets while maintaining service quality and margins in a sector with tight unit economics.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.