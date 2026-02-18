Sudan: Civilians 'Blocked From Returning to Destroyed El Gezira Village'

El Gezira / Amsterdam — Armed groups aligned with local "popular resistance" forces and the Sudan Shield militia have been accused of preventing displaced residents from returning to their homes in Village 32 in the Rahad Agricultural Scheme in Sudan's El Gezira state, according to community representatives.

Jaafar Mohamedin, spokesperson for the Kanabi Central Committee, told Radio Dabanga that villagers who attempted to return four days ago were confronted by gunfire and forced to withdraw. He said the residents -- displaced around three years ago -- found their homes completely destroyed when they tried to re-enter the area.

"Some civilians carrying heavy weapons, including RPG rocket launchers and heavy artillery -- weapons no ordinary civilian should possess," Mohamedin said.

He added that the group retreated only after another force from the Um Algura locality security committee intervened.

The Sudan Shield forces are led by Abu Aqla Keikel, who -- along with a leader of the popular resistance -- is under sanctions imposed by the European Union and other bodies.

Mohamedin said the southern neighbourhood had been deliberately flooded in order to prevent residents from returning, while other houses were demolished entirely. He also alleged that farmland plots belonging to villagers had been seized and cultivated by the armed groups.

"A policy of fait accompli is being imposed to prevent the original inhabitants from returning after taking over their land," he said.