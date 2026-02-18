Rwanda, Egypt Deepen Security Ties With New Police Agreement

Rwanda and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Police Cooperation aimed at enhancing collaboration between their security agencies, including stronger mechanisms for the exchange of information and expertise.

The MoU was signed in Cairo on Tuesday, February 17, by Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta and Egypt's Minister of Interior, Major General Mahmoud Tawfik following bilateral discussions on deepening institutional partnerships between the security organs of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two ministers reaffirmed their countries' shared commitment to strengthening security cooperation and expanding coordination on areas of mutual interest.

The signing came after Biruta and his delegation visited the Egyptian Police Academy, where they toured various departments to learn more about its operations and training programmes.

Biruta commended the academy's dedication to training highly qualified and professional officers and highlighted the long-standing cooperation between Rwanda and Egypt, noting that more than 300 Rwandan officers have been trained at the Egyptian Police Academy since 1999.

Rwanda and Egypt have deepened their cooperation in recent years. In September last year, the two countries signed a visa waiver agreement, a move expected to ease travel and further strengthen bilateral ties.

The partnership has also expanded into key sectors such as healthcare, with the ongoing construction of the $20 million Rwanda-Egypt Heart Care Centre in Kigali, as well as education, infrastructure, and defence.