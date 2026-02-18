Malawi: Mutharika Bans Public Health Workers From Owning Private Clinics in Crackdown On Corruption

President Peter Mutharika has taken one of the toughest actions ever against corruption in Malawi's health sector by barring all public hospital employees from owning, operating or holding shares in private clinics or pharmacies, a decision that directly targets what many Malawians have long described as the quiet business of suffering inside public hospitals.

The directive, contained in Executive Order No. 1 of 2026, marks a dramatic shift in government policy and confronts a long-standing conflict of interest where the same professionals entrusted to save lives in public facilities have been accused of running parallel private businesses built on patient desperation.

Under the order, any health worker currently owning a private clinic or pharmacy has 30 days to divest, failing which they face dismissal and possible legal action, effectively forcing a clear choice between public duty and private profit.

The President said the decision was motivated by deeply disturbing media reports, published over the last weekend, exposing that some health personnel had been soliciting bribes from patients, diverting them from public hospitals to their own private facilities and deliberately neglecting those who could not pay, practices he described as unlawful, unethical and wholly unacceptable.

Mutharika said such conduct violates the constitutional right of citizens to access health services and represents a betrayal of public trust by those who are supposed to protect life.

The order strikes at the heart of one of Malawi's most painful realities, where patients die in overcrowded public wards while doctors are more visible in private consulting rooms, and where medicines are reported to disappear from public shelves only to reappear for sale in private pharmacies.

For years, poor Malawians have complained that treatment in public hospitals depends not on medical urgency but on money, connections or the willingness to follow a doctor to a private clinic, turning illness into a commercial opportunity rather than a public responsibility.

By separating public service from private ownership, the President is attempting to restore integrity to a system that had normalised conflict of interest and quietly converted healthcare into a profit-driven enterprise.

The impact of the decision could be far-reaching, forcing health workers back into public wards, reducing medicine leakages, improving patient care and slowly rebuilding public trust in a system that many had lost faith in.

In a country where the poor often die quietly while the wealthy receive instant attention, the order sends a rare and powerful message that public service is not a side business and that healthcare is not a marketplace.

If fully enforced, the directive may become one of the most transformative health reforms in Malawi's history, not by building new hospitals, but by dismantling the culture that allowed sickness to be exploited for private gain.