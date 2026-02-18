Tanzania, Japan Agree to Deepen Ties in Key Sectors and People's Relations

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has called for deeper strategic ties with Japan, pushing for expanded cooperation across key sectors to boost economic growth and strengthen people-to-people relations.

Deputy Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Zainabu Katimba made the call during the 66th birthday commemoration of Naruhito, Emperor of Japan held at the Japanese Ambassador's residence in Dar es Salaam.

At the celebrations, Katimba showed the necessity for both countries to expand strategic cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, health, culture and sports for mutual benefit.

During the Emperor's birthday celebration which is also observed as Japan's National Day Additionally, the deputy minister congratulated Japan on the occasion and also marked 65 years of diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Japan, pledging continued efforts to strengthen the partnership.

She further commended Japan for organizing the Osaka-Kansai World Expo 2025 and the TICAD 9 Summit held last year, where Tanzania participated successfully as well as praising the ongoing initiatives to deepen ties, including the Tanzania-Japan Trade, Investment and Tourism Forum that attracted Japanese investors, among them Asahi Group Holdings.

Meanwhile, Japan's Ambassador to Tanzania, Yoichi Mikami, reaffirmed Japan's commitment to continue strengthening relations with Tanzania for the development of both nations.

Tanzania and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1961.