Tanzania, France Deepen Cooperation in Fire, Rescue Operations

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and France are moving to deepen cooperation in fire and rescue services following high-level talks between emergency services leaders in Dar es Salaam.

The discussion was held between the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force, John Masunga and the French Ambassador Anne-Sophie AVÉ.

The cooperation aims to expand collaboration and boost efficiency, professionalism and disaster-response capacity.

The proposed cooperation will focus on short- and long-term training programs, expert and instructor exchanges, and study visits to fire and rescue academies and operational centers.

The move signals a shared commitment to stronger strategic ties in emergency response -- ultimately aimed at improving public safety and disaster preparedness.