Mozambique: Government Launches Paid Internships in Northern Mozambique

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Economy has launched 1,000 paid internships for young people living in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa.

The project, which is part of the "Conecta Negócios' initiative, funded by the World Bank, is aimed at bringing hope to the residents of the northern region of the country, as they are victims of Islamist terrorism which has forced internal displacement and a scarcity of job opportunities for young people.

With over one million US dollars allocated to remuneration and associated expenses, the internships are part of a broader package to strengthen the performance of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, implemented by the Conecta Negócios project, budgeted at over 100 million US dollar.

This project is designed to promote economic and business links, foster inclusion and prepare the private sector to respond to the demands of ongoing structural projects.

The programme comes at a time when data from the National Employment Institute point out that around 175,000 young people with some vocational training are unemployed in Cabo Delgado. The unemployment rate is at approximately 16 per cent in Cabo Delgado, one of the highest in the country.

The situation is worsened by the effects of instability affecting the business sector and significantly reducing its capacity to absorb workers.

According to the internship programme manager, Orcidia Vilanculos, 70 per cent of the funds are allocated to Cabo Delgado, 20 per cent to Nampula and 10 per cent to Niassa, reflecting the specific vulnerability of each territory.

"This programme provides a structured opportunity for practical learning, technical and behavioral skills development, and solid preparation for the job market. It is in this context that we are launching the paid internship programme in these provinces, which face structural challenges, aggravated by the context of internal displacement and economic fragility', she said.

The focus on paid internships is particularly relevant in the context of the resumption of mega-projects in the area of natural resources and the implementation of new industrial infrastructure, investments that will require a skilled workforce adapted to the technical and organizational requirements of production chains.

According to Vilankulos, by promoting local training, the programme seeks to avoid the massive import of foreign workers and ensure that economic benefits remain in the region.

For his part, Nocif Magaia, head of the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN), the entity responsible for coordinating the programme, said the project will be positive, as around 70 per cent of the trainees will be able to secure contracts with companies after completing their traineeship.

According to Magaia, ADIN is also implementing a plan valued at 24 million US dollars, with the potential to create more than 20,000 jobs, linked to the planned establishment of nine industrial parks in the special economic zones of Cabo Delgado by 2029.

"These projects are expected to generate significant demand for skilled labour, making practical training a key factor in regional competitiveness', he said.