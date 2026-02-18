Africa: President Ruto Presides Over NIRU's Inaugural Graduation, Boosting Africa's Intelligence Education

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the inaugural graduation ceremony of the National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU), marking a historic milestone for the institution and Africa's growing intelligence and security education landscape.

The first cohort comprises 31 master's degree graduates drawn from Kenya and several African countries, positioning NIRU as a regional hub for advanced intelligence, policy, technology, and communication studies.

"As Chancellor, I presided over the graduation of the first cohort of 31 master's degree students drawn from Kenya and across Africa, trailblazers whose achievement sets a firm foundation for generations to come," Ruto said.

"Above all, let your service be anchored in integrity, professionalism, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to advancing peace, stability, and cooperation across our continent."

The President noted that graduates now carry a "solemn responsibility" to protect their nations, anticipate emerging threats, and generate strategic insights to guide countries through an increasingly complex global security environment.

He described the milestone as the dawn of a new era in Africa's pursuit of excellence in intelligence, research, and national security.

Ruto urged NIRU to deepen its research and policy-oriented scholarship, saying the university should continue building the capacity of professionals equipped to navigate Africa's evolving security challenges.

"It is my expectation that through continuous research, interdisciplinary engagement, and policy-oriented scholarship, this university will continue building the capacity of intelligent professionals," he said.

National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director-General Noordin Mohamed Haji said NIRU contributes to the emergence of a cooperative continental security framework.

"Joint education and research on Africa policy matters can anticipate risk, manage competition, and act together. By shaping the next generation of intelligence and national security leaders, the university is contributing to the emergence of an African shield and a resilient, cooperative security architecture," Haji said.

He added that Africa must take full responsibility for its security, development, and institutional resilience.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. James Kibon noted that the graduation comes barely a year after the university received its charter on November 5, 2024, and four years after it was granted University College status under the National Defence University of Kenya.

"The award of the Charter marked our transition to a fully-fledged university with a mandate to empower the intelligence community through innovative education and cutting-edge research," Kibon said.

NIRU's learner-centred approach blends simulations, case studies, practicums, and symposia to prepare students for real-world intelligence challenges.

Research and innovation are core pillars, with an Artificial Intelligence Academy leveraging AI to address security and health challenges and a Research and Innovation Park under development to translate academic research into practical solutions.

Currently, the university offers four master's programmes in Intelligence, Policy, Technology, and Communication Studies, and its student community includes learners from Kenya, Burundi, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda, forming a growing continental network of intelligence and security professionals.