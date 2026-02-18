Kenya: TikTok Removes 580,000 Videos in Kenya Over Guideline Violations

17 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — TikTok removed more than 580,000 videos in Kenya during the third quarter of 2025 for violating its Community Guidelines, according to the platform's latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

The report, covering July to September 2025, shows that 99.7 percent of the flagged videos in Kenya were proactively removed before being reported, while 94.6 percent were taken down within 24 hours of posting.

About 90,000 LIVE sessions were also interrupted during the period for breaching content rules, representing roughly one percent of live streams.

Globally, TikTok removed over 204.5 million videos in Q3 2025, accounting for about 0.7 percent of all content uploaded to the platform.

The company said 99.3 percent of the violative content was removed proactively, with 94.8 percent taken down within 24 hours.

It also deleted more than 118 million fake accounts and over 22 million accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13.

TikTok said it continues to invest in artificial intelligence moderation tools alongside human safety teams to improve speed and consistency in content enforcement, while also rolling out new time and well-being features to promote safer and more mindful digital use.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.