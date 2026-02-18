Kenya: TikTok Removes 580,000 Videos in Kenya Over Guideline Violations

Nairobi — TikTok removed more than 580,000 videos in Kenya during the third quarter of 2025 for violating its Community Guidelines, according to the platform's latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

The report, covering July to September 2025, shows that 99.7 percent of the flagged videos in Kenya were proactively removed before being reported, while 94.6 percent were taken down within 24 hours of posting.

About 90,000 LIVE sessions were also interrupted during the period for breaching content rules, representing roughly one percent of live streams.

Globally, TikTok removed over 204.5 million videos in Q3 2025, accounting for about 0.7 percent of all content uploaded to the platform.

The company said 99.3 percent of the violative content was removed proactively, with 94.8 percent taken down within 24 hours.

It also deleted more than 118 million fake accounts and over 22 million accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13.

TikTok said it continues to invest in artificial intelligence moderation tools alongside human safety teams to improve speed and consistency in content enforcement, while also rolling out new time and well-being features to promote safer and more mindful digital use.