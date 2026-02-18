Namibian MPs Call for Review of Former Presidents' Retirement Perks and Wealth

Members of parliament say the benefits presidents receive after retirement need to be revisited.

The Namibian reported yesterday that former president Sam Nujoma had amassed personal wealth of at least N$100 million, including a N$43 million mansion renovated using state funds.

Former heads of state receive a pension in accordance with the 2004 Former Presidents' Pension and Other Benefits Act.

They also receive a residence, staff, travel benefits, security personnel and cars.

Landless People's Movement member of parliament Eneas Emvula says the benefits former heads of state receive are unacceptable given the high levels of poverty in the country.

"The law exists that allows this to happen. But the existence of the law does not make it right to accumulate so much wealth," he told The Namibian yesterday.

He added: "The law must be reviewed, especially the definition of a child. A child is someone dependent on a breadwinner, not an adult businessperson."

Under the law, pensions are paid to a surviving spouse or dependent children upon the death of a former president.

Emvula also highlighted the issue of property given to former presidents as an official residence becoming private property.

He suggested that former heads of state be allowed an official residence that can be transferred to the next head of state.

Presidents are provided either an official residence or a private residence upon retirement.

Nujoma, Hifikepunye Pohamba and Hage Geingob all opted for retirement residences renovated at the expense of the state.

Independent Patriots for Change member of parliament Imms Nashinge told The Namibian yesterday that while these benefits are allowed by law, some of them may not be reasonable.

"We need to revisit the law and make sure the benefits are reasonable in relation to the role and responsibilities you are given," Nashinge said.

The role of the president is important, he said, but presidents do not run the country alone.

"We are all here to work, let's just work. The salary is big already and is not taxed. Why should we come back and renovate your house, renovate your farm?" he asked.

However, he added that benefits are given to former presidents in part to create an environment where they will not be enticed by corruption.

Political commentator Ben Mulongeni says it is best to provide former heads of state with a quality of life similar to that which they enjoyed as presidents.

"If you want to guarantee the presidents do not stay in power forever, you want to guarantee them a high quality of life.

If you don't, they may manipulate you to stay in power until Jesus comes," Mulongeni says.

He compares the situation of Namibia to other African countries, saying that presidents refuse to step down because they are afraid of being hounded or arrested.

He did, however, say there could be questions about that standard of living being passed down to the former heads of state's children.

Political analyst Sam Kauapirura yesterday said a country should remunerate a former head of state based on the responsibility they held as president.

"There is nothing wrong with the principle and nothing unbecoming. It's more a contribution for holding the highest office in the land and holding extreme responsibilities," he said.

When asked about former presidents leaving behind wealth for their children, he said it was not the role of the state to interfere in private property.

"The state awards benefits to a sitting or former president and these become personal property.

When a president acquired that property lawfully, the state shouldn't maintain any degree of control over those assets," he said.

Kauapirura cited the constitutional rights in Chapter 3, which guarantee every individual the right to their private property.