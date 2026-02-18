Uganda: Museveni Announces Plans for Modern Centre to Honour Janani Luwum

President Yoweri Museveni has announced plans to construct a modern centre honoring Archbishop Janani Luwum's legacy while fostering local development.

Speaking at morning commemorations in Mucwini, Kitgum District, Museveni highlighted the sacrifices of Luwum and others who were killed by criminals during periods of political violence.

"All those people who have been killed by those criminals... they thought they would succeed, but I'm glad we took part in making sure that they failed. We are now here celebrating his sacrifice," the President said.

He added that the proposed centre will not only honour Luwum's contributions but also support broader community development initiatives in Manipur.

"Plans are underway to build a nice centre here to commemorate his contribution, but also develop this area. The minister is working on a master plan. Once it is ready, they will tell us the cost, and we start," Museveni said.

The President likened the initiative to previous memorial projects for other faith leaders, citing centres established for Catholic and Protestant communities.

"We have done Namugongo for the Catholics. We have done Namugongo for the Protestants. We shall manage this as well," he said, underscoring the government's commitment to preserving Uganda's religious heritage.

Officials said the centre will include facilities for cultural exhibitions, educational activities, and public gatherings, aiming to create both a memorial and a development hub for the local community.

The announcement was made during Janani Luwum Day, a national holiday honouring the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, who was martyred in 1977 for protesting state violence and human rights abuses during the rule of Idi Amin.

President Museveni urged Ugandans to remember the courage of Luwum and other national heroes, emphasizing that their sacrifices laid the foundation for Uganda's stability and development.

"We start in any way possible... we shall do it because we have done it for other communities. We shall manage," he said, pledging government support to ensure the centre becomes a reality.

The project is expected to boost tourism, preserve historical memory, and provide economic opportunities for residents in Manipur and surrounding areas.

Earlier during the commemorations, former Uganda People's Congress president Olara Otunnu criticized the government for failing to establish a permanent memorial for Luwum, using the 49th anniversary of his death to call for moral renewal and respect for human rights.

"We are observing the 49th anniversary of his martyrdom. He is not just a historical figure. He is a leader who speaks to us here and now," Otunnu said.

Addressing pilgrims who walked from surrounding districts to attend prayers, Otunnu described Luwum as a moral voice during a national crisis.

"He stood for truth and justice at a time when right and wrong were being obliterated," he said, warning that Uganda remains polarized along ethnic, regional and political lines.

Otunnu argued that Luwum's legacy provides a path to unity:

"He was a great unifier. He speaks to us about one people, one country, one society."

He also criticized growing materialism in contrast to Luwum's simple lifestyle and cultural pride. Much of his remarks focused on the absence of a permanent memorial at the commemoration site.

"This place has been like this for nearly 50 years. We have spoken about an appropriate memorial, but there is no sign of it anywhere here. Ugandans should be deeply ashamed," he said.

Otunnu questioned why other major church projects, including Uganda Christian University, have been completed while the Luwum memorial remains unfinished.

"Who is afraid of Janani Luwum? There must be a reason why nothing moves," he said, linking the archbishop's legacy to contemporary political concerns, including detentions during recent elections and alleged security operations against opposition figures.

Archbishop Janani Luwum, the third Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, was arrested and killed on February 16, 1977, under orders from President Idi Amin. Authorities initially claimed he died in a car accident, but it was later revealed he had been shot.

Uganda commemorates Luwum every February 16, marking the 49th anniversary in 2026.

He is recognized globally as a Christian martyr, with a statue at Westminster Abbey. Observances include national prayers, pilgrimages to Mucwini in Kitgum District, and community events celebrating his life and legacy.