Uganda: Court Dismisses Kivumbi Human Rights Application

The High Court, presided over by Justice Deogratias Ssejjemba, has dismissed an application alleging violations of human rights in the arrest and prosecution of Kivumbi, ruling that the applicants failed to present sufficient evidence to support their claims.

Justice Ssejjemba rejected arguments advanced by Kivumbi's legal team and aligned with submissions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Racheal Bakhole, who argued that the defense had not provided evidence to substantiate allegations of rights abuses.

Although the applicants cited Article 7 of the Constitution, which safeguards the enforcement of human rights, the court held that the matters raised would only be sustainable if brought before a court with proper jurisdiction to hear such cases.

Regarding claims of an alleged raid on Kivumbi's home and a related killing, the court found no proof that any murder case had been formally filed.

Justice Ssejjemba noted that had such a case existed, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would have been aware.

The judge concluded that the issues raised could not be entertained at this stage or in his court, effectively dismissing the application.