Uganda: MP Kivumbi to Stay in Jail One More Month

The court presided over by Justice Deogratias Ssejjemba has adjourned proceedings in the Kivumbi case to March 10, granting the prosecution additional time to continue ongoing investigations.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Racheal Bakhole told the court that inquiries into the matter are still underway.

She noted that the law allows the state up to six months to complete investigations and said the prosecution is acting within the legal framework.

Bakhole added that any accused individuals seeking temporary release may apply for bail before the High Court while investigations continue.

The defense, led by lawyer Sseggona, challenged the request for more time, questioning the delay and urging the court to set a clear timeline to prevent prolonged uncertainty for the accused.

Sseggona highlighted that some suspects are students who need to resume their studies and should not face extended disruptions.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Ssejjemba adjourned the case, with an update on the progress of investigations expected at the next hearing.

The case remains under public scrutiny, with the defense emphasizing that charges should not proceed without sufficient supporting evidence.