Uganda: MP Kivumbi to Stay in Jail One More Month

17 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

The court presided over by Justice Deogratias Ssejjemba has adjourned proceedings in the Kivumbi case to March 10, granting the prosecution additional time to continue ongoing investigations.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Racheal Bakhole told the court that inquiries into the matter are still underway.

She noted that the law allows the state up to six months to complete investigations and said the prosecution is acting within the legal framework.

Bakhole added that any accused individuals seeking temporary release may apply for bail before the High Court while investigations continue.

The defense, led by lawyer Sseggona, challenged the request for more time, questioning the delay and urging the court to set a clear timeline to prevent prolonged uncertainty for the accused.

Sseggona highlighted that some suspects are students who need to resume their studies and should not face extended disruptions.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Ssejjemba adjourned the case, with an update on the progress of investigations expected at the next hearing.

The case remains under public scrutiny, with the defense emphasizing that charges should not proceed without sufficient supporting evidence.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.