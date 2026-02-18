Uganda: Jet Vows to Petition High Court Over Mawogola North Election Results

Former parliamentary candidate John Jet Tumwebaze has announced plans to petition the High Court challenging the victory of Sodo Aine Kaguta, citing what he describes as widespread electoral irregularities.

Tumwebaze, who contested as an independent candidate in the recently concluded elections, said he is preparing a legal petition to overturn the declaration of Sodo, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Mawogola North.

"You can see my supporters voted unanimously that we challenge what happened in court because our election was full of violence. UPDF soldiers fired live bullets at my supporters, many of whom are still dressing wounds, and I am going to contest their decision," Tumwebaze told residents during a meeting in Mawogola North.

He insisted the election outcome did not reflect the will of the people. "My victory was unfairly taken away," he said.

The meeting, attended by local supporters, resolved to pursue legal redress through the High Court.

Tumwebaze alleged that the electoral process was marred by violence, intimidation, and other irregularities that significantly affected the final results.

He claimed that some of his supporters were assaulted by individuals reportedly dressed in military uniforms, aimed at influencing the vote and instilling fear among voters.

He also raised concerns over Sodo Kaguta's qualifications, stating, "The first ground of our petition will be the lack of academic documents. The man has no certificates, did not attend school, and is the least qualified MP in the history of Uganda's Parliament. He should be removed because he is not qualified to debate bills or represent the people."

By press time, there had been no official response from Sodo Kaguta or the NRM regarding the allegations.

Tumwebaze said his decision to head to court follows persistent calls from supporters seeking justice.

He urged voters and polling agents to provide any evidence, including videos, photographs, and official declaration forms, to strengthen his petition.

"We are determined to use the legal process to ensure that the people of Mawogola North get justice," he said.

Under Ugandan law, election petitions must be filed within a stipulated timeframe after results are declared.

If submitted, the High Court will examine the evidence and determine whether the election was conducted in accordance with the law.

The petition is expected to further intensify political attention in Mawogola North, a constituency that witnessed a highly contested race.