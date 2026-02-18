Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Teachers Trained On Best Practices for Early Childhood Education

Early childhood educators and headteachers from Buganda Kingdom schools have received specialized training on effective teaching methods aimed at improving learning outcomes for young children this academic year.

The training, held Monday at Lubiri High School in Mmengo, emphasized the importance of creating nurturing and flexible learning environments tailored to children's developmental needs.

Dr Josephine Lubwama, CEO of Develop Brains Uganda and Senior Child Education Specialist, noted that young learners thrive when teaching is responsive to their interests and pace rather than rigid schedules.

"Young children learn best when teaching is flexible and responsive to their interests and pace," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Choltilda Nakate Kikomeko, Minister for Social Services (Education, Health) in the Bulange Mengo government, urged educators to instill positive life skills and moral values, including empathy, hygiene, self-awareness, honesty, discipline, and leadership. She emphasized that fostering these qualities helps children grow into responsible and capable citizens.

Minister Nakate, who is also a representative of the Nnaabagereka's office, encouraged teachers to deliver education with love and care, underscoring their role in shaping the future of the Kingdom.

Betty Babirye, a headteacher from Buikwe, expressed gratitude for the training, highlighting that the new strategies would help teachers implement modern approaches and ensure a quality learning experience for all children.

Thirty teachers from seven districts were officially registered for the program and provided with uniforms, textbooks, writing materials, and other essential teaching supplies to support their work in schools.

This initiative reflects Buganda Kingdom's ongoing commitment to professional development and the modernization of early childhood education, aiming to nurture confident, well-rounded young learners.