South Africa: Black Coffee Gives Soweto Learners Uniforms and Kicks Off Eye Care Programme

The Black Coffee Foundation launched its 2026 Back to School campaign at Thabisang Primary School in Orlando West, Johannesburg.

The foundation also started a Gift of Sight programme to find and help learners with eyesight problems at schools.

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee visited Thabisang Primary School in Orlando West, Soweto, on Friday to hand out school uniforms and shoes to learners.

The visit marked the start of the Black Coffee Foundation's 2026 Back to School campaign, run together with Gautrain.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The foundation, started by the DJ born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, gave learners full uniforms and school shoes.

"We supported learners with full school uniforms and school shoes, helping them step into the academic year with confidence and pride," the foundation said.

"This initiative is about more than clothing. It's about restoring dignity, strengthening community and investing in the future, one learner at a time."

The foundation also launched a new programme called Gift of Sight, which aims to pick up eyesight problems in learners early.

The programme will test learners at schools so that vision problems do not hold them back in class.

"Education should never be limited by something as preventable as poor eyesight," the foundation said.

"We're proud to be implementing this programme directly where it makes the biggest difference, in schools, within communities."