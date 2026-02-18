South Africa: Department Finalising e-Hailing Companies' Registration - South African News Briefs - February 18, 2026

Department Finalising e-Hailing Companies' Registration

The Department of Transport has said that e-hailing companies are slowly starting to register under new safety regulations, reports EWN. The rules require vehicle branding, more driver information, a dedicated licence category and panic buttons in all cars. Spokesperson Collen Msibi said there could be some truth to media reports that no companies had registered. He said that registration has been delayed because companies must first get certification from ICASA before approaching the department. He confirmed that some companies are now presenting to the regulator and that an announcement will be made soon. He was not prepared to say whether Uber and Bolt have already registered. Msibi said that once the system is in place, unlicensed operators will be identified and app companies could face fines of up to R100,000 or jail time for allowing illegal operations.

Five Ekapa Mine Workers Still Missing After Underground Mud Rush

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Five workers from the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley remain missing after a mud rush trapped them underground, reports SABC News. The mine has informed the families, but says details about the search and rescue efforts are still unclear. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is urging mine management to give regular updates and to confirm whether they have made any contact with the trapped workers.

Three Injured as Scaffolding Collapses at Sea Point Construction Site

Emergency services rushed to a construction site in Sea Point after scaffolding collapsed and injured three people, reports EWN. Metro Rescue, Fire and Rescue and several ambulance teams responded to the corner of Main Road and Conifer Road. According to Sea Point City Improvement District spokesperson Heather Tager, two injured workers had to be lowered with a crane, while a third person, who was less seriously hurt, was brought down to the ground and taken to the hospital.

More South African news