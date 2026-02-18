Kenya Receives 30 Tons of Humanitarian Relief From UAE for Drought-Affected Communities

18 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya has received a 30-ton consignment of humanitarian relief from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bolster emergency support for drought-affected communities, particularly in the North Eastern region.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Tuesday officially received the consignment, which comprises dates intended for distribution to vulnerable households through the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The intervention targets families facing prolonged drought, food insecurity, and heightened vulnerability in arid and semi-arid areas.

"The consignment of dates will be distributed to vulnerable households through the Kenya Red Cross Society, ensuring support reaches those facing prolonged drought and food insecurity," Duale said.

The donation forms part of the UAE's broader humanitarian outreach during the Holy Month of Ramadhan, a period when demand for essential commodities typically rises among at-risk populations.

The Health CS was accompanied by Head of Consular Affairs and International Services Osama Abuseem, Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Ahmed Idris, and SUPKEM Regional Coordinator for North Eastern Dr. Adan, among other officials.

Authorities say the relief consignment will complement ongoing national and county-level interventions aimed at mitigating the impact of drought and strengthening food security in vulnerable regions.

