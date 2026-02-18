Kenya and Jamaica Sign MOU to Drive Digital Transformation in Tourism

Nairobi — Kenya and Jamaica have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of their tourism sectors, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation and innovation-driven destination management.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano announced the agreement on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 4th Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo currently underway at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

"Building on our initial partnership from 2019, this new agreement marks a shift towards a digitally transformed sector," Miano said.

"We are keen to integrate a specialized AI tool from Jamaica and fuse it into the Kenyan tourism ecosystem to enhance our destination competitiveness."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She noted that the AI-driven technology will enable Kenya to harness data-driven insights to better understand visitors, protect cultural and natural heritage, and strengthen the country's global tourism positioning.

"When Caribbean innovation meets East African hospitality, the possibilities are endless and enormous," Miano added.

"Kenya is ready to show the world what smart tourism really feels like."

The MoU was signed during the Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo, which began on Monday, bringing together delegates from Jamaica, Angola, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The conference focuses on strengthening preparedness and building resilience in the tourism sector amid global shocks such as pandemics, climate change, and economic disruptions.

Miano stressed the importance of resilience in safeguarding livelihoods, noting that tourism remains a critical pillar of Kenya's economy.

"Tourism isn't just about travel; it's about the millions of jobs for our women and youth and the cultural exchanges that unite us," she said.

She highlighted Kenya's strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with international tourist arrivals reaching 2.4 million in 2024 and tourism earnings rising to KSh 452.2 billion.

"We are moving from recovery to transformation," she said.

The government is prioritizing climate adaptation, regenerative tourism, digital transformation, public-private partnerships, and financing for small and medium enterprises as part of its resilience strategy.

"Through climate adaptation, regenerative tourism, digital transformation, public-private partnerships, and finance for SMEs, Kenya is investing in resilience today, which will be our antidote against tomorrow's losses," Miano said, adding that the country aims to remain a top-of-mind global destination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Kenya-Jamaica partnership is expected to set a benchmark for South-South cooperation in tourism innovation, with officials expressing optimism that the integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics will enhance visitor experiences and drive sustainable sector growth.