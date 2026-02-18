Kenya Receives 21,000 Doses of Long-Acting HIV Prevention Drug Ahead of March Rollout

Nairobi — Kenya has received an initial consignment of 21,000 starter doses of the long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir, marking the first phase of a nationwide rollout set to begin in March 2026.

The Ministry of Health said the shipment, delivered in partnership with the Global Fund, represents a major milestone in expanding access to next-generation HIV prevention and strengthening the country's efforts to end the HIV epidemic through innovative, people-centred interventions.

An additional 12,000 continuation doses are expected by April to support individuals who will be initiated on the drug, while a further 25,000 doses from the United States Government will bolster early implementation.

Through the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), the ministry will implement a phased rollout guided by epidemiological data and health system readiness. The first phase will target 15 high-burden counties, with two subsequent phases planned to progressively expand coverage nationwide while ensuring service preparedness, reliable supply, and sustainable scale-up.

Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, who received the consignment, affirmed the safety and efficacy of Lenacapavir.

The injectable was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2025 and endorsed by the World Health Organization in July 2025 under global guidelines for long-acting HIV prevention.

In January 2026, Kenya's Pharmacy and Poisons Board completed its scientific review and registered both the oral and injectable formulations for national use.

Administered twice a year, Lenacapavir is expected to improve adherence compared to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

The drug will be offered at an estimated annual cost of about Sh7,800 per patient, a sharp reduction from its previous price of approximately $42,000.

The initiative supports Kenya's Universal Health Coverage agenda by strengthening prevention efforts, including the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, and advancing the national goal of ensuring every child is born and remains HIV-free.

The consignment was received in the presence of U.S. Embassy-Kenya representative Brian Rettman and Dr Ahmed Omar from Intergovernmental Relations.