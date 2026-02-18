South Africa: Sanral Roadworks Stalled for 17 Months

18 February 2026
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mpho Tshikhudo

Project to widen R510 in Limpopo has been at a standstill since 2024

Residents of Thabazimbi, Limpopo, say delays in widening a 27km stretch of the R510 road are disrupting traffic flow into the town and causing a hazard for road users.

The project to widen the road between Thabazimbi and Bierspruit was launched by SANRAL in 2022, but it is still not complete, despite R619-million having been spent against an initial budget of R405-million.

Once a regional road, it is now a national road under the responsibility of SANRAL.

SANRAL failed to pay the original contractor, Jordan Lonerock, on time, leading to the contractor abandoning the project in 2024. A new contractor is yet to be appointed.

Payment to the original contractor was late by six months because of "changes in SANRAL's internal governance structures" that delayed the release of funds, said SANRAL spokesperson Lwando Mahlasela.

15 months after Lonerock abandoned the site, a new tender has finally been advertised, Mahlasela confirmed in January.

Delays in advertising the tender were caused by SANRAL having to "assess the contractual position" and determine how much work still had to be done, said Mahlasela. The builders break in December further delayed the process.

The contractor was paid R195-million more than the original budget, mostly due to contract price adjustments. This was because of community unrest and issues with obtaining suitable material through borrow pits.

Zama Ndlovu, a local businesswoman and DA councillor, says the road is unsafe for road users and is disrupting the town's economy. The road is congested every day, she says.

"With all the stop-and-go on the road, traffic is affecting the whole town," said restaurant owner Laurie Venter.

Pierre Loots, director of Thaba Fire and Rescue, says the delay in finishing the road is posing a danger to road users. His company has seen an increase of accidents on the road. "There have been fatalities, and one fatality is one too many," he said.

