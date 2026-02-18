Namibia: Health Ministry Investigating Negligence After Patient Dies At Otjiwarongo

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is launching an investigation into alleged medical negligence following the death of a 21-year-old man, Elijah Laurenzo Areseb, at Otjiwarongo District Hospital.

This was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"The loss of a young life is a tragedy that affects us all, and we share in the sorrow of the family. We acknowledge the pain and frustration expressed by the bereaved family and the community members," the ministry said.

The ministry confirmed receiving inquiries from various media houses concerning allegations of medical negligence surrounding the case.

It expressed condolences to the Areseb's family, friends and the Otjiwarongo community, and described the loss of a young life as a tragedy that affects the entire nation.

According to the statement, the ministry takes allegations of medical negligence and procedural failure seriously and has launched a comprehensive investigation into the clinical management and circumstances surrounding Areseb's care.

While acknowledging the community's call for immediate answers, the ministry said the due process must be followed to ensure a fair and accurate conclusion.

The ministry stated it remains committed to transparency and will communicate the findings once the process is concluded.