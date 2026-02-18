Namibia: Kavango West Police Probe Crocodile Poaching After Organs Removed At Bunya Village

18 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Kavango West region are investigating a suspected wildlife poaching case after a crocodile was allegedly killed and parts of its organs removed in violation of Nature Conservation Ordinance 4 of 1975, as amended.

The incident is reported to have occurred at an unknown time at Bunya village on Monday.

Regional police spokesperson Raimbert Muronga says the suspect is alleged to have intentionally killed the crocodile before removing its brain, gall bladder, and the tip of its tail.

The instrument used remains unknown.

Muronga confirms the carcass was recovered at the scene.

The value of the animal has not yet been determined and is pending assessment.

No arrest has been made, and the suspect is currently unknown.

Law enforcement have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

Muronga warns communities to refrain from illegal wildlife practices, noting that offenders will face prosecution under the nature conservation laws.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

