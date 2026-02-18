Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2026 Budget Rises to Nearly Rwf2bn

The 18th edition of the Tour du Rwanda will cost approximately Rwf2 billion -- representing a 50 per cent budget increase -- according to the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY).

The development was confirmed by FERWACY first vice president Valentin Bigango, with the annual race now just four days away from kickoff.

"The budget for Tour du Rwanda has increased by 50 per cent," Bigango said.

The 50 percent increase will push the budget to Rwf 2 billion, according to race coordinator Hubert Nkurayija.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A total of 18 teams have confirmed participation. One team, UAE, withdrew but has already been replaced. Among the entrants are three Rwandan teams: the national side (Team Rwanda), Benediction Cycling Club and May Stars.

Bigango added that all stages of this year's Tour du Rwanda will be broadcast live as organisers seek to expand the race's reach through wider television and digital coverage.

"We shall race across the country but this time, people will be able to follow the race on their televisions," he said.

Meanwhile, German club Rembe Rat arrived in Kigali on Tuesday ahead of the race which starts on Sunday, February 22, becoming the first foreign team to arrive the earliest.

Tour du Rwanda 2026 itinerary

Stage 1: Rukomo - Rwamagana (174 km)

Stage 2: Nyamata - Huye (135 km)

Stage 3: Huye - Rusizi (145 km)

Stage 4: Karongi - Rubavu (127 km)

Stage 5: Rubavu Criterium (82 km)

Stage 6: Rubavu - Musanze (84 km)

Stage 7: Musanze - Kigali (147 km)

Stage 8: Kigali - Kigali (99 km)